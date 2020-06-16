Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 10:58 AM

Over 10,000 COVID-19 new cases reported in India; total tally now 3,43,091

The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am.
India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

“Thus, around 52.46 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 380 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 178 fatalities followed by Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 44, Gujarat 28, Haryana 12, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 9 and Madhya Pradesh 6.

Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported 4 fatalities each, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka 3 each, Telangana 2 and Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala 1 each.

