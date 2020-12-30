Health, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 11:29 PM

Over 2 million kids in US infected with Covid-19

More than two million children in the US have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in the world’s hardest-hit country. according to authorities.

According to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association published on Tuesday, nearly 179,000 new child Covid-19 cases were reported in the week ending December 24, reports Xinhua news agency. Since November 12, there has been an increase of one million child Covid-19 cases. Over the two weeks from December 10 to 24, there was a 22 per cent increase in such cases across the country, according to the AAP. Children account for 12.4 per cent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.

