Pfizer begins testing oral pill to treat Covid

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has begun Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel oral antiviral drug for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The oral antiviral clinical candidate “PF-07321332”, a SARS-CoV2-3CL protease inhibitor, has demonstrated potent in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2, as well as activity against other coronaviruses, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday. According to the company, the findings suggest potential for use in the treatment of Covid-19 as well as potential use to address future coronavirus threats. “We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients are hospitalised or in critical care,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer.