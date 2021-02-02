Pfizer-BioNTech to produce 2 billion doses in 2021

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and US-based pharma major Pfizer are increasing manufacturing capacity to produce two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year amid a surge in the global demand.

“In order to respond to an increased global demand, we plan to manufacture two billion doses of our Covid-19 vaccine in 2021 by expanding the previously expected output of 1.3 billion doses by more than 50 per cent,” BioNTech said in a statement on Monday.

According to the pharmaceutical company, the implementation of three key initiatives is making good progress.

First, the modification of production processes at Pfizer’s facility in Puurs, Belgium, has been successfully completed. It added that the original schedule of vaccine dose deliveries to the European Union is now back.