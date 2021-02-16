Health, Today's Paper
'Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provokes strong immune response'

People previously infected with the novel coronavirus respond very strongly to single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of when they were infected and whether or not they had detectable antibodies against the disease prior to receiving the preventive, according to a study.

Researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Ziv Medical Center in Israel noted that the real-world evidence with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine remains scarce even though the clinical trial data are encouraging. Specifically, the response to the COVID-19 vaccine among those previously infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still not completely understood, they said.

