Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New York,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:59 AM

Pfizer says early data signals COVID19 vaccine is effective

GK News Network
New York,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:59 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. Regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries.

Trending News
File Pic

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

File Photo

J-K's COVID-19 tally reaches 99,352 with 460 new cases, death toll rises to 1,542

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

J&K, Ladakh likely to witness rains, snow from Friday: IMD

File Photo of Omar Abdullah: Mir Imran/GK

PAGD seeks early hearing of pleas before SC challenging abrogation of Article 370, says Omar Abdullah

Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press.

“We’re very encouraged.”

Latest News

LG asks officers to implement good governance

Representational Photo

Fired by Trump, hired by Biden: The parallel Covid-19 task force is born

PC seeks early hearing of cases on Article 370 before SC

Congress to discuss whether to contest polls with PAGD

Authorities have stressed it’s unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and limited initial supplies will be rationed.

Related News