Medical isolation facility for symptomatic COVID +ve patients has been augmented to 64 from existing 14 at Govt. Medical College hospital Anantnag.

The decision to this effect was taken by District Magistrate, Mr K.K Sidha during his inspection of the hospital.

He asked the Superintendent GMC to furnish a list of poor patients for extending them financial succor during the present crisis.

Sidha sanctioned Rs 10,000 out of district red cross fund to a poor patient admitted in the hospital.