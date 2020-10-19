Positive cases drop as COVID19 testing dips

With a dip in the number of testing on Sunday, lesser number of people were reported positive today even as the COVID19 casualties continued, slightly higher than the average last week.

Today, 427 samples were reported positive. As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 19181 COVID19 tests were carried out in J&K between Sunday and Monday afternoon, when the data was compiled. Of these 2.2 percent were found positive, in consonance with the positive percentage recorded in the week gone by.

Sunday’s testing numbers were lower than the number of tests carried out on other days of the week, when over 25000 tests were carried out in a day. Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the reduction in number of tests is due to the closure of institutes, offices and health centers on Sundays. “We have at least 30 percent reduction in the number of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) carried out in Kashmir division on Sunday,” he said. He said reports of only 6861 RATs was available on Monday as against nearly 10,000 on other days.

Today, three people were reported to have died due to COVID19 in Jammu division, while six deaths took place in Kashmir division.

Two of the deceased were aged 50 years and belonged to Kulgam district. One female, from Mandole area of the district was admitted at GMC Anantnag with bilateral pneumonia 10 days ago, while another, a 50 year old male from Pombai area was admitted to the same hospital with an intestinal bleeding a day ago, following which he also tested positive for COVID19. He succumbed today, a health official in the district said.

Two people aged 60 years passed away due to the respiratory viral illness. One of them, a male from Tral Pulwama was admitted to SKIMS Soura on 16 October. The other, a female from Chowgam Shopian was admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital 12 days ago, a doctor working at the hospital said.

A 69 year old female from Padshahi Bagh Srinagar was taken to SMHS Hospital late Sunday evening, a doctor said. He said the patient passed away soon after. She was suffering from Sepsis and was COVID19 positive,” he said.

Another 69 year old, a male from Kokernag Anantnag, died at GMC Anantnag, two weeks after he was admitted with pneumonia and respiratory failure. His condition, as per a staff member treating him, did not improve despite oxygen support that he was receiving. The death toll due to the pandemic in J&K reached 1388, out of the 88369 cases reported till date. Of these, including 781 discharged on Monday, 78667 patients have recovered.

Kashmir division had 258 cases today. The district-wise cases in the division were: Srinagar 112, Budgam 16, Baramulla 38, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 26, Bandipora 19, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 2 and Shopian 4. 169 cases were reported from Jammu division today.