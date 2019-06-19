Post MCI approval, admissions in GMC Rajouri to start in mid-July

After receiving approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the newly-established Government Medical College in Rajouri is all set to start the first batch, with the admission process expected to start in mid-July.

GMC Rajouri is among the five new medical colleges recently-sanctioned in Jammu and Kashmir.

The building of GMC Rajouri is under construction at Maira village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town. The authorities have setup a makeshift campus inside the Rajouri hospital, from where the college will function till the main building is completed.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr Kuldeep Singh, said, “The MCI gave us approval in the month of May. We have been allotted 100 seats for the moment.”

The makeshift campus stands complete in all aspects, he said, adding that the accommodation for boys is also available whereas accommodation for girls is in the last leg with the help of district administration.

“The admissions are expected to start in mid-July through Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations. We are ready for the first batch,” he said.

On being asked about the recruitment process for faculty, the Principal said that most of the vacancies have been filled, while the process is going on at full pace.

Also Read | Auto Draft

25 ADDITIONAL SEATS FOR EWS

The authorities in Government Medical College Rajouri are hopeful of being allotted twenty five additional seats for students under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The official communication regarding the sanction has already been submitted to the higher authorities, with a decision expected in the next few days.

“We have applied for the allotment of 25 additional seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. We are hopeful of a positive decision,” Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr Kuldeep Singh, said.