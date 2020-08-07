Prone position reduces need for ventilators in Covid19 patients: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said prone position reduces the need for ventilators in Covid-19 patients.

“We can save lives by this simple non-invasive technique,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“In proning, patients are placed facedown onto their stomach or onto their side while lying down,” he said.

“By flipping over or to the side, you open up lungs that would otherwise be compressed when you are on your back,” Dr Nisar said adding that “proning improves blood oxygen levels among Covid-19 patients struggling with abnormally low levels.”

He said when the pandemic first struck, proning was not a go-to intervention. Instead, Covid pneumonia patients with severely low oxygen levels were often quickly put on ventilators.

Now, we are using this technique at SMHS hospital and the results are encouraging.

Patients who are awake are placed in a facedown prone position along with supplemental oxygen.

Many patients are improving with this technique and they no longer require a ventilator.

Dr Nisar said various studies have shown that proning prevents Covid patients from being ventilated.

“A study published in the Journal ‘Accident Emergency Medicine’ tested proning in 50 Covid-19 patients who were struggling with dangerously low oxygen levels. The study found that after just 5 minutes of proning oxygen levels rose to the near normal level and in the end, about three-quarters of the patients never had to be put on a ventilator,” he said.

“Researchers at Columbia University found that 76 percent of Covid-19 patients who were in respiratory distress improved with proning and they didn’t need to be intubated,” he added.

Dr Nisar said it is important to understand that mechanical ventilators are no panacea for critically ill Covid19 patients.

“Most patients in our experience who end up on ventilators go on to die. And many of the patients who continue to live can’t be taken off the mechanical breathing machines,” he said.

“We have now a risk free technique to avoid these machines.

Proning is a therapeutic intervention and should be considered in all awake Covid19 patients who are in respiratory distress not maintaining oxygen saturation levels,” said Dr Nisar.