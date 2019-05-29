Rajouri: Over 60 pc health institutions sans own building

Over sixty percent of health institutions across Rajouri district lack their own buildings.

As per official records, Rajouri district houses 275 health institutions. These include a district hospital, seven sub-district hospitals (community health centres), twenty one primary health centres, thirty four new type primary health centres, an urban health centre, ten medical aids centre, two medical mobile aid centres, a tuberculosis centre, a leprosy control unit, a malaria control unit, a mobile eye unit, two Rashtriya Bal Sawastiya Karyikaram institutes and one hundred and ninety three medical centres.

However, more than forty percent of these institutions are functioning from rented buildings. “A total of 127 health institutions are being run from rented buildings. Due to the constant rent, the Health department is burdened financially,” officials, wishing anonymity, said.

Among the health institutions which are being run from rented buildings, 25 are in Manjakote block, 30 in Darhal, 27 in Kandi, 19 in Kalakote, 14 in Nowshera and 10 in Sunderbani.

Besides, there are 37 institutions across the district which are being run from under-construction buildings.

Sources said that a number of under-construction buildings have a stay put on them by the court, while work on a few others has been lying suspended due to financial constrains.

Along with this, they said, “Some buildings have already been completed, but still the institutions have not been shifted into them, as there is an inordinate delay in formal handing over, taking over from the construction agency.”

On being contacted, Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, Dr Sunil Sharma, confirmed that several health institutions are being run from rented buildings.

“The higher authorities already know about the problem. We have already informed them. The problem is being solved as work on several buildings is going on,” the CMO said.