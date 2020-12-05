Health, Today's Paper
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:23 AM

Researchers develop sensor to detect fatty liver disease

IANS
New York,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:23 AM

Researchers have developed a diagnostic tool, based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), that could be used to detect fatty liver disease or liver fibrosis.

“Since it’s a non-invasive test, you could screen people even before they have obvious symptoms of the compromised liver, and you would be able to say which of these patients had fibrosis,” said study author Michael Cima from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

Trending News
Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana

NC provincial president Devender Rana tests COVID-19 positive

Security forces during search operation in Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Security forces launch search operation after militants escape in Narbal

The device, which is small enough to fit on a table, uses NMR to measure how water diffuses through tissue, which can reveal how much fat is present in the tissue.

This kind of diagnostic, which has thus far been tested on mice, could help doctors catch the fatty liver disease before it progresses to fibrosis, the study published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering said.

Fatty liver disease occurs when liver cells store too much fat. This leads to inflammation and eventually fibrosis, a build-up of scar tissue that can cause jaundice and liver cirrhosis, and eventually liver failure.

Latest News

Over 50% voter turnout in 4th phase of J&K DDC elections

HC to hear next week petition by J&K administration seeking modification of order scrapping Roshni Act

Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

Fibrosis is usually not diagnosed until the patient begins to experience symptoms that include not only jaundice but also fatigue and abdominal swelling.

Related News