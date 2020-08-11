GK Top News, Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 11:51 PM

Russia announces world's first Covid-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter receives vaccine shot

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 11:51 PM
Vladimir Putin/File pic
Vladimir Putin/File pic

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the launch of the world’s first Coronavirus vaccine, reported AFP news agency.

The president also asked Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to keep him informed about the vaccine, while at the same time noting that he knows “it works quite effectively” and “forms a stable immunity”.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well, according to Associated Press.

The vaccine’s registration is conditional and trials will continue while production gets underway, said Murashko.

Russian health ministry had earlier said mass vaccinations could begin by October. Murashko had said members of “risk groups,” such as medical workers, may be offered the vaccine this month.

Latest News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

GK Photo

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

In an earlier report, the final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine, which is developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Tagged in , ,
Related News