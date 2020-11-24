'Russian vaccine has efficacy of over 95 per cent'

The Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been found to be over 95 percent effective, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF ) Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

In a virtual conference from Moscow, Dmitriev said Sputnik V is not only “one of the most effective” but also among the “affordable” vaccines in the world.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF. The RDIF CEO said the vaccine can be stored in temperatures ranging from 2-8 degrees Celsius which is a very important factor in facilitating easy distribution.

“The efficacy of the vaccine is over 95 percent which is great news not only for Rusia but (also) for the world,” Dmitriev said.

The news augurs well for India as pharma giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine as well as its distribution. Dmitriev said talks are on with regulators in countries where clinical trials are being done. He said the trials are being done on 42,000 volunteers in Russia and other countries.