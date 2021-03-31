Health, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 8:39 PM

School closed in Kulgam for a week after 36 students test COVID-19 positive

Primary and secondary contacts of the infected students asked to self-isolate themselves
A man being sampled for COVID-19 at Srinagar's TRC. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
A school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was closed for a week after at least 36 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Quoting Block Medical Officer, DH Pora, Kulgam, Dr Shugufta Salam, news agency KNO reported that 37 COVID-19 positive cases were detected from Noorani Public School in Khull area of Damhal Hanjipora.

She said 390 students were tested for the pathogen.

Dr Salam advised all the primary and secondary contacts of the infected students to self-isolate themselves.

Chief Education Officer Kulgam, Mohammed Ashraf Rather told KNO that the school will remain closed for a week due to surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

