Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:59 AM

Six new cases, 9 recoveries recorded in Ladakh

Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:59 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday pushing the infection caseload in the Union Territory to 9,663, officials said.

Of these fresh cases, five were detected in Leh district while one in Kargil, they said.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

Ladakh has recorded a total of 128 COVID-19 related deaths, with Leh alone accounting for 84. The rest had taken place in Kargil district.

With nine more patients, all from Leh, recuperating from COVID-19, the Union Territory’s active caseload stands at 76 with 72 in Leh district and four in Kargil, they said.

A total of 9,457 patients have recovered till date, which is 97 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

Related News