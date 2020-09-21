Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 12:20 AM

Supplements don't boost immunity against Covid19: DAK

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 12:20 AM
File Photo of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said supplements like vitamins, minerals and herbs do not boost immunity to ward off Covid-19 infection.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest that supplements boost the immune system against Covid-19,” said DAK, president and influenza expert, Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement issued here.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

Representational Pic

Two women killed in hit-and-run case in Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla

“One of the misconceptions doing the rounds on internet is that vitamins, minerals and herbs enhance immunity,” he said.

“Various supplement companies are using the current health crisis to sell products they claim to strengthen the immune system,” he added

“These supplements find their way in prescriptions too.”

Latest News
File Image of J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Killing of woman in Srinagar encounter 'very unfortunate': JK DGP

File Image

Two-way traffic to be allowed on historic Mughal road from September 25

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Dr Nisar said the large concern is that these baseless remedies give people a false sense of security.

When people assume that they won’t be affected by Covid-19 anymore, they abandon precautions which can have disastrous results. He said there is no such thing as boosted immunity.

The idea that pills and potions can provide a short cut to a healthy immune system is a myth.

In fact, the concept of boosting your immune system doesn’t hold any scientific meaning whatsoever.

Dr Nisar said the immune system is an inbuilt defense mechanism that protects the body against infections.

When the virus enters the body, the innate immune response which consists of neutrophils and macrophages is the first to kick in. The response is subsequently replaced by adaptive immune response which involves T cells and B cells, as well as antibodies.

Related News