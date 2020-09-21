Supplements don't boost immunity against Covid19: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said supplements like vitamins, minerals and herbs do not boost immunity to ward off Covid-19 infection.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest that supplements boost the immune system against Covid-19,” said DAK, president and influenza expert, Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement issued here.

“One of the misconceptions doing the rounds on internet is that vitamins, minerals and herbs enhance immunity,” he said.

“Various supplement companies are using the current health crisis to sell products they claim to strengthen the immune system,” he added

“These supplements find their way in prescriptions too.”

Dr Nisar said the large concern is that these baseless remedies give people a false sense of security.

When people assume that they won’t be affected by Covid-19 anymore, they abandon precautions which can have disastrous results. He said there is no such thing as boosted immunity.

The idea that pills and potions can provide a short cut to a healthy immune system is a myth.

In fact, the concept of boosting your immune system doesn’t hold any scientific meaning whatsoever.

Dr Nisar said the immune system is an inbuilt defense mechanism that protects the body against infections.

When the virus enters the body, the innate immune response which consists of neutrophils and macrophages is the first to kick in. The response is subsequently replaced by adaptive immune response which involves T cells and B cells, as well as antibodies.