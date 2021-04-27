The Week Recap

Health, Today's Paper
·         A recent study by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has shown that smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower sero-positivity in a pan-India sero-survey. It also showed that people with O positive blood group may be less susceptible to SARS-CoV2.  The paper stressed that smoking is known to be severely detrimental to health and associated with multiple diseases and this observation should not be taken to be an endorsement, especially given that the association is not proved to be causal. It indicated that vegetarian food rich in fiber might have a role to play in providing immunity due to its anti-inflammatory properties by modification of gut microbiota.

·         COVID19 vaccination crossed 100 days on Sunday. During this period, J&K saw more than 20 lakh dosed being administered. The vaccination numbers are almost comparable in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, however, between districts, there is a great disparity. Among the districts in Kashmir, Baramulla is among the best performing ones, and Srinagar among the worst.

·         Two new oxygen generation plants were announced operational by &K Health and Medical Education department. These have 1000 litre per minute capacity and are located at Sub-district hospital Kupwara and Sopore.

·         Vaccination drive for people between 18-45 years is scheduled to start on Saturday. The vaccines, as per announcement of J&K Government, would be provided free of cost at all Government hospitals. 

