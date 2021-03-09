Two more teachers test positive for coronavirus in Baramulla school

Two more teachers at a Government Higher Secondary School in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally at the school to three.

The surfacing of infections at the school has made teachers and students apprehensive about their health and their family members as well.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, a teacher from the school had tested positive for COVID-19 besides two teachers at another school in Rafiabad last week.

Staffers at the school confirmed that two more teachers at the school tested positive.

They alleged that the fumigation of the premises had not been carried out while the school principal was calling students for attending class work, putting lives at risk.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik said that the matter would be looked into.

“I will take the feedback from the school head and if need arises, we will close the institution to ensure the safety of the staff and the students,” he said.

The positive cases are being reported from educational institutions after the government ordered resumption of physical classes of the students in a phased manner.

The offline class work for class 9th to 12th students resumed in schools from March 1 while the classes for 6th to 8th standard students resumed from March 8.

However, the Department of Education postponed resumption of offline classes of KG to class 5th students to March 15.

A college in Srinagar and four educational institutions in Budgam district have already been closed after the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Greater already reported that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole has asked all the deputy commissioners to ensure rapid COVID-19 tests for students and teachers in the schools to prevent the spread of the virus.

The School Education Department has also constituted four-tier monitoring teams to monitor adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures in the government and private schools.