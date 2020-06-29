Unemployment dental surgeons appeal for creation of posts

The unemployed dental surgeons’ organization on Monday appealed the government to create dental surgeon posts so that their unemployment issue could be resolved.

In a statement issued here, Dr Sameer Masoodi president National Medicos Organisation (NMO) J&K said that the unemployed dental surgeons are living a stressful life.

“Government ignores the recruitment of dental surgeons by always saying that they have ‘shortage of resources’,” Masoodi said.

Meanwhile, Dr.Kaamilah district incharge for Srinagar NMO, said, dental surgeons are ready to pay for the establishment of new equipments required in hospitals.

“Government can deduct the amount invested upon equipments from the salary of dental surgeon’s on monthly basis after the appointment.

The unemployed dental surgeons requested to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu and Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Department, AtulDulloo to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate measures for creation of dental surgeon posts for unemployed long term pain sufferer Dental surgeons.