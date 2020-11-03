Unusual symptoms delay COVID19 diagnosis: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday in a statement said that patients with COVID19 infection come to Kashmir hospitals with unusual symptoms.

“Atypical symptoms delay testing, diagnosis and isolation of COVID19 patients,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“Patients with COVID19 infection typically present with respiratory symptoms. However, patients come to hospitals with non-respiratory symptoms,” he said.

“COVID19 patients present with strokes, nerve issues or altered mental status with no respiratory symptoms or radiological features of lung involvement.”

DAK President said while elderly people have the highest rates for hospitalization and death, they don’t develop typical symptoms. They come with confusion which turns out to be the only sign of having COVID19 infection in them.

“We see patients coming with heart attacks, heart failure and rhythm disturbances as the only presenting feature of COVID19 infection,” he said.

“Patients drop in with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as their sole complaint.”

Dr Nisar said eye manifestations or skin rashes are seen in some COVID19 patients as the only presenting feature.

“It is important that public and healthcare professionals are aware of the possibility of COVID19 presenting with non-specific symptoms, so that cases of COVID19 with atypical presentations are not missed when they present to healthcare settings,” he said.