Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:07 AM

Vaccination for COVID19 will be voluntary: Health ministry

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:07 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Health Ministry has said while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.

The ministry further stated that it was advisable to receive a complete schedule of the anti-coronavirus vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19 as this will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Cop arrested with heroin in Jammu and Kashmir

Two heroin packets recovered in Uri: Police

It also said that protective level of antibodies generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose.

The ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was mandatory, how long does it take for the antibodies to develop and if it was necessary for a COVID recovered person to take the vaccine.

“Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers,” the ministry said in response to a question on if it is mandatory to take the shot.

Latest News
Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikipedia/ Hoko

NSO Group hacked 36 journalists' iPhones with spyware: Report

Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Photo

India reports 24,337 new cases; tally increases to 1,00,55,560

The ministry said that vaccine trials are under different stages of finalisation. The government is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, it said.

Six vaccines- one developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, second one developed by Zydus Cadila, third one by Gennova,  Oxford vaccine, trial of which is conducted by Serum Institute of India,  Sputnik V vaccine which is being manufactured by Dr Reddy’s Lab, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre and the sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA are undergoing clinical trials in India.

On whether a vaccine will be safe as it is being tested and introduced in a short span of time and what can be the possible side-effects, the ministry said vaccines will be introduced in the country only after the regulatory bodies clear it based on its safety and efficacy.

“COVID-19 vaccine will be introduced only when the safety is proven. As is true for other vaccines, the common side effects in some individuals could be mild fever, pain, etc. At the site of injection,” the ministry said in the FAQs.

It said states have been asked to start making arrangements to deal with any vaccine-related side-effects as one of the measures towards safe vaccine delivery.

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule, it  stated. The ministry said anyone taking medicines for illnesses like cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc, can take the COVID-19 vaccine as persons with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered high-risk category and they need to get vaccination.

Related News