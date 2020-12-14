Vardaan announces consultation camps in Kashmir

Vardaan test tube baby Center (IVF) has announced holding of consultation camps in Kashmir twice every month.

According to a statement, the team of senior consultants from Vardaan will be “coming to facilitate couples with multiple conception issues like missed abortions, multiple fibroids, low/no sperm count , hormonal imbalance , tubal blockage , tuberculosis , endometriosis , and various other factors.”

The statement further reads that Vardaan is the centre where all facilities to treat such infertile couples is available under one roof so that the couple should not have to go other centre to get their investigation done. “Vardaan is known for its services using international techniques and methods to treat such patients. Vardaan on occasion of completing its 20 years announced its flagship branch in Jammu and Kashmir soon,” the statement said.