UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:17 PM

Winter chill puts people at greater risk of high BP: DAK

File Photo of Dr Nisar ul Hassan
As Kashmir valley is reeling under an intense cold wave with temperatures dipping below freezing point, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Friday said that the winter chill puts people at greater risk of high blood pressure.

“Frigid temperatures cause hike in blood pressure which increases the risk of fatal heart attacks and strokes,” DAK President Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan said.

“When winter arrives and temperature drops, there is one place where the mercury actually rises, that is in blood pressure gauges,” he said.

The DAK president said high blood pressure was harder to control in winter.

“Even healthy people aren’t off the hook. They also tend to have high blood pressure in winter,” he said. “Various studies have shown that winter brings elevated blood pressure in adults, children and elderly.”

“In a study, blood pressure was found to be 30 mm Hg higher in winter than at other times,” Dr Hassan said.

He said freezing temperatures constrict blood vessels which increase blood pressure because more pressure is needed to force blood through narrowed vessels.

“Hormones, like adrenaline increase in response to cold and they cause spike in blood pressure,” he said.

