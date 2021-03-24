World Tuberculosis Day commemorated across Kashmir

On the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day that is commemorated on March 24, various functions were held at Srinagar, Anantnag and Kupwara districts to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic of TB.

This year the theme of the programme was ‘Aim is to reach the unreached as the clock is ticking’.

At Srinagar, an awareness programme was organised by District Tuberculosis Centre Srinagar at Government Dental College.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad, who is also the chairman of District TB Control Society, and was the chief guest on the occasion, stressed on the need to create awareness about the symptoms, precautions and treatment to eliminate the disease from the society.

At Anantnag, the function was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan who was also the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, the ADC called for greater coordination among the professionals, administrators and general public for elimination of the contagious disease.

At Kupwara, the function was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone who highlighted the importance of observing World TB Day and said that the objective of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the masses so that they could take precautions and keep themselves healthy.