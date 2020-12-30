X-ray machine in South Kashmir hospital defunct for 13 years

Depicting the rot in the rural healthcare, a hospital in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district is functioning without an X-ray machine for the past 13 years.

Primary Health Centre (PHC) Bogam got the machine in the year 2007, however after a maiden X-ray it developed a snag and is lying defunct ever since.

“Yes, the machine is defunct for past 13 years,” Block Medical Officer (BMO), Kulgam, Dr Shan told Greater Kashmir.

He said the machine was damaged beyond repair and they had asked for a fresh one.

“The process is on and we hope to get the plant soon,” the BMO said.

However, the locals are least impressed with the assurances of the authorities.

“Imagine, the hospital functioning without even a basic X-ray facility,” said Abdul Majeed Mir.

Mir said the patients who turn at the hospital for even minor ailments are referred to District Hospital Kulgam.

To make matters worse, only three doctors – one with an MBBS and two with BUMS degrees – are posted in the hospital housed in a massive building.

“What is the fun of running a hospital if there aren’t doctors and if it is even without a manual x-ray machine,” said a local, MashooqHussainWani.

He said the machine never functioned since its installation.

“One fails to understand why wasn’t anyone made answerable for procuring a faulty X-ray machine,” Wani said.