An x-ray plant functioning without license was sealed at Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that the Sub Divisional Magistrate Pattan, Syed Faheem, along with several officials on Wednesday inspected several chemist shops and an X-ray plant unit at Pattan.

Officials said that during inspection, the X-ray plant was found operating without license, following which the plant was immediately sealed.