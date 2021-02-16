Health, Today's Paper
February 17, 2021

'Zinc, Vitamin C supplements not effective in treating COVID19'

Taking zinc or vitamin C supplements does not significantly decrease the severity or duration of symptoms in COVID-19 patients, when compared to standard care, according to a study.

Researchers at Cleveland Clinic in the US noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.

Vitamin C, an antioxidant, can help reduce damage to cells, and has shown to be immune-boosting, they said.

The COVIDAtoZ clinical trial enrolled 214 adult patients with a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

The participants either received 10 days of zinc gluconate (50 mg), vitamin C (8000 mg), both agents, or standard of care from April 2020 to October 2020. The study, published in the journal JAMA Open Network, found no significant difference among the four groups.

