India
IANS
Ranchi,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 10:26 AM

11 security personnel injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Eleven security personnel were injured in an IED blast detonated by Maoist Guerrillas on early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, security personnel were on Long Range Patrolling (LRP) when IED blast hit the vehicle. After detonating IED blast, Maoist Guerrillas started firing. The security personnel also retaliated the Maoist firing.

In the IED blast, eight jawans of Cobra and three of the district police were injured. The incident took place in a jungle situated under Kuchai of Seraikela district.

The injured security personnel have been airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

