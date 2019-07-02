India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 3:27 PM

4 of 5 attackers involved in Pulwama blast killed, 1 arrested: govt

Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 3:27 PM

Four out of the five militants involved in the Pulwama attack were killed, while one was arrested by security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

He said in Lok Sabha that probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed the links of module of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which was responsible for planning and execution of the attack.

Trending News

KISHTWAR ROAD ACCIDENT | 35 KILLED

'Will not tolerate separatism, terrorism in JK'

Governor pays obeisance at Amarnath cave

People now know Modi-Shah duo harmful for country: Congress

President Kovind, PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, others express grief

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in an attack by a suicide bomber on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Out of five accused, one was a suicide bomber. One accused was arrested, while two others were neutralized during pro-active engagement by the security forces. One of the accused, Mudasir Ahmad Khan alias Mohammed Bhai, was neutralised during proactive engagement by the security forces,” he said replying to a written question.

The minister said a Court of Inquiry is ordered in such cases to look into various aspects and accordingly, it was ordered by the CRPF.

Tagged in ,
Related News