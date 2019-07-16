India
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 2:29 PM

41,331 Pak, 4,193 Afghan citizens living in India, govt tells LS

As many as 41,331 Pakistani nationals and 4,193 Afghan citizens, belonging to religious minorities of the two countries, are living in India on a long-term basis, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said keeping in view the difficulties faced by the members belonging to the six identified religious minorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan living in India in acquiring Long Term Visa (LTV), an online LTV application processing portal was launched in 2014.

“As per available information, 41,331 Pakistani nationals and 4,193 Afghan nationals belonging to religious minorities have been reported to be living in India on long term basis as on December 31, 2018,” he said in reply to a written question.

