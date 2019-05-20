India
UPDATED: May 20, 2019, 3:04 PM

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

Five men have been detained after allegedly being found under suspicious circumstances near the Indo-Pak border by the Border Security Force in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, an official said Monday.

The five people were spotted travelling in an SUV near the border by the BSF on Sunday night and were detained after Rs 9.88 lakh was recovered from their possession, Khajuwala Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh said.

Primary investigation revealed that they are local residents and one of them works in Gujarat. They are being interrogated by the officials of intelligence agencies, the officer added.

