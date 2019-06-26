India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 5:37 PM

Adilabad BJP MP booked over 'beheading Muslim youth' remarks

Press Trust of India
Hyderabad ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 5:37 PM

A case has been registered against Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao over his alleged remarks that any Muslim youth who stalks tribal girls would be “beheaded.”

A purported video of Bapu Rao making those comments at a meeting at Gadiguda mandal centre in Adilabad district on June 14 went viral since Monday.

Trending News

Amit Shah arriving today for 2-day visit

KEG decries arrest of editor Afaaq

Court grants bail to Qadri

EC yet to fix dates for J&K Assembly elections

“I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded.

“I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don’t follow our girls. It would be difficult for you if we start following you,” he is heard saying in the purported video.

A group of minority community leaders gave a “representation” to Adilabad police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remarks as it “hurt their sentiments,” police said.

Latest News

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks a conjecture, says Farooq Abdullah

Three youth injured in clashes in south Kashmir's Tral

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kashmir on two-day visit

No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Government in Parliament

After seeking legal opinion, police Tuesday registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC against the MP, Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police Kancha Mohan told PTI over the phone.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News