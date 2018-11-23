After 'Dharam Sabha', straight to Ram temple's construction: VHP

Indo-Asian News Service



The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Friday that the scheduled 'Dharam Sabha' in Ayodhya on Sunday was its "last effort" to clear the hurdles for the construction of a Ram temple in the temple town.



The meeting has been called to discuss a strategy for the early construction of the temple.

In a statement, VHP regional organisational secretary Bholend said there would be no more congregations and the next stop for them would be the beginning of the temple's construction.



"Ab mandir nirman ke liye sabhayein, pradarshan aur dharna ityadi nahin honge na hi virodhiyon ko samjhaya jayega...seedhe mandir nirman hoga (There would no longer be meetings, processions and protests for Ram temple, opponents will no longer be engaged with... There will only be temple construction)," he added.



This is the last time an effort is being made to make the people opposing the temple construction realise the facts, the VHP leader said.



He also said that if all efforts fail, then "war" was the only way.



The Hindu outfit has also targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that they were only playing to the gallery.



By wearing a 'janeyu' (sacred thread), travelling to Kailash Mansarovar and chanting the names of some gods does not make them devoted Hindus, the VHP leader said.



Hundreds and thousands of VHP cadres are slated to attend the 'Dharam Sabha' on Sunday in the temple town.



The RSS and its other affiliates have also thrown in their support to make the event a show of strength so that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre can be pressurised into acting for the early construction of the temple.



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in some events.



