India
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 24, 2019, 9:19 AM

Air India suspends pilot for 'shoplifting' at Sydney airport

"You will not be eligible to any wages except the subsistence allowance as per rules with immediate effect," said the order dated June 22, 2019.
National carrier Air India has suspended its pilot and Regional Director – East, Rohit Bhasin after he allegedly stole a wallet from a duty free shop at the Sydney airport.

The incident happened on Saturday, before the departure of flight AI-301, for which he was rostered as a commander.

“There is an initial report of one of our captains Rohit Bhasin, who is also working as a regional director, picking up a wallet from a duty free shop in Sydney. Air India has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the captain under suspension,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also barred him from entering the premises of Air India Ltd without written permission of the management and also asked him to submit the company identity card.

“Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order said.

Bhasin has also been directed not to leave his station, Kolkata without written permission from the management.

Following the suspension, Sanjay Misra, General Manager, Commercial, Eastern Region, will hold the additional charge of Regional Director for Eastern Region, said another notification from the airline.

