India, Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 10:19 PM

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

A communique by Union Home Secretary﻿, Ajay Bhalla﻿ said Mehta will take over from the day when incumbent CS, BVR relinquishes the charge while asking J&K government to issue orders to this effect.
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]
Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla on Thursday approved the appointment of Financial Commissioner, J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of the union territory following appointment of incumbent CS, BVR Subrahmanyam as OSD and Secretary in the Commerce Department at the Centre.

A communique issued by Bhalla to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while approving Mehta’s appointment as CS J&K, said he will take charge from the day Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge and until further orders.

Bhalla has asked J&K government to issue orders to this effect.

Earlier in the day, Subrahmanyam was appointed OSD in the Department of Commerce at the Centre.

He was also appointed as Secretary Department of Commerce with effect from June 30 when the incumbent supperannuates.

