India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Rudrapur (Uttarakhand),
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 12:57 PM

BJP councillor shot dead in Uttarakhand

As soon as Dhami came out, they opened fire at him and drove away, he said
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A BJP councillor of ward 13 in Rudrapur was shot dead by unidentified men outside his residence in broad daylight on Monday, police said.

The accused arrived at ward councillor Prakash Dhami’s residence in a car and called him outside on the pretext of getting his signatures on a document, Udham Singh Nagar SP Devendra Pincha said.

As soon as Dhami came out, they opened fire at him and drove away, he said. 

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

Dhami was known for his domineering temperament. He had been elected unopposed from ward no 13 of Rudrapur.

A probe is underway to find the reason behind his murder, Pincha said.

