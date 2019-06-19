India
BJP's Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker unopposed

BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion in support of Birla, 56, and it was passed unopposed in the House by voice vote.

Birla was the surprise pick of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the coveted post.

Speaking in Parliament, the Prime Minister termed Birla’s “unanimous” election as a “matter of great pride”.

“It is a matter of great pride for the House. We all congratulate Om Birlaji on being unanimously elected the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birlaji well. He has served in Rajasthan as well,” Modi said.

“I personally remember working with Birlaji for a long time. He represents Kota, a place that is a mini India, a land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for many years. He began as a student leader and has been serving the society since then without a break.”

