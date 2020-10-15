Caught on camera: Delhi traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, driver held

In a bizarre incident, a traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Dhaula Kaun area of New Delhi on Monday as he tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violation.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows a traffic policeman ending up on the bonnet of a car and then getting dragged for a few meters when he tries to stop a vehicle for violating traffic rules, reported NDTV on Thursday.

The police personnel does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near Cantonment area; he is later seen falling on the road after being driven for approximately 400 metres.

Watch | Traffic Cop Dragged On Car Bonnet On Busy #Delhi Road https://t.co/ZR6ZG2yHMS pic.twitter.com/loqAyNd99Q— NDTV (@ndtv) October 15, 2020

The car driver was seen fleeing when the cop fell off the car bonnet on the busy road with high flow of traffic.

According to the report, the car driver was held after a one-kilometer chase and has been identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south west Delhi.

He has been arrested on charges of obstructing, hurting and wrongful driving.