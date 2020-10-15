India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 2:29 PM

Caught on camera: Delhi traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, driver held

The video shows a traffic policeman being dragged on the car's bonnet after he tried to stop the vehicle for violating traffic rules.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 2:29 PM
Screengrab of the CCTV footage
Screengrab of the CCTV footage

In a bizarre incident, a traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Dhaula Kaun area of New Delhi on Monday as he tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violation.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows a traffic policeman ending up on the bonnet of a car and then getting dragged for a few meters when he tries to stop a vehicle for violating traffic rules, reported NDTV on Thursday.

Trending News
GK Photo

Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence

GK Photo

Kashmiri artisans to set up store on Flipkart marketplace as e-commerce giant signs MoU with J&K govt

GK Photo

Nitin Gadkari initiates first blasting of all-weather Zojila Tunnel between Srinagar and Leh

File Photo / GK

Two days after her release, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits her father's grave at Bijbehara

The police personnel does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near Cantonment area; he is later seen falling on the road after being driven for approximately 400 metres.

The car driver was seen fleeing when the cop fell off the car bonnet on the busy road with high flow of traffic.

According to the report, the car driver was held after a one-kilometer chase and has been identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south west Delhi.

He has been arrested on charges of obstructing, hurting and wrongful driving.

Latest News
Representational Photo

CRPF trooper shoots self dead in Srinagar

GK Photo

Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Representational Image

Secretariat employees to undergo rapid antigen testing, says government

Representational Photo

CCTV footage from Hathras hospital 'lost'

Tagged in ,
Related News