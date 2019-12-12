'Centre moves 10 CRPF companies from J&K to Assam'

The Central Government has moved ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam, a wire agency reported on Wednesday.

Quoting sources the agency said that more than eighteen companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these companies should be released to the Government of Assam for law and order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur,” an official communication, accessed by the wire agency states.

Additional paramilitary forces were deployed in Kashmir a few days before

August 5, when Centre announced its decision to revoke special status of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh. (Agencies)