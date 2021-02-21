India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 10:22 AM

COVID-19: India records 14,264 new cases, 90 fresh fatalities

According to the ICMR, 21,09,31,530 samples have been tested up to February 20 with 6,70,050 samples being tested on Saturday.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 10:22 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

September 4 Kupwara gunfight: Identity of third militant established in DNA test

Representational Photo

Decomposed body recovered in south Kashmir's Anantnag

KU annual festival 'Sonzal' from March 20, VC unveils poster 

The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29.   

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of  97.25 per  cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,45,634 active cases of Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Latest News
Representational Photo

1 soldier killed, 2 injured in accidental blast

Be goodwill ambassadors of J&K: LG to tourists

Handicrafts Department organises awareness camp for artisans at Qazigund

GK File Photo

Transporters defer strike in Jammu and Kashmir

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,  21,09,31,530 samples have been tested up to   February 20 with 6,70,050  samples being tested on Saturday.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News