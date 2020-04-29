India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 6:32 PM

Covid-19 lockdown: MHA allows movement of stranded migrants and students

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 6:32 PM
Photo: Mir Imran/GK

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued directions allowing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students who are stranded at various places.

In a notification issued today, the Home Ministry said that it has issued an order to state and Union Territories to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country. 

Trending News
Representational Pic

Helpline for JK residents stuck outside: Contact Addl. Resident Commissioner on these numbers

Three militants killed, as many security personnel wounded in Shopian gunfight: Police

2014 elections: High Court dismisses pleas against NC's Sagar, Cong's Karbalai

5 injured in Sopore road accident

The MHA said that all persons will be medically screened at source and destination and will be kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival as per the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Tagged in
Related News