Covid-19 lockdown: MHA allows movement of stranded migrants and students

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued directions allowing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students who are stranded at various places.

In a notification issued today, the Home Ministry said that it has issued an order to state and Union Territories to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country.

The MHA said that all persons will be medically screened at source and destination and will be kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival as per the guidelines issued by the ministry.