COVID-19 surge: Keep offline exams in abeyance during May, UGC tells Hr Edu Instts

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the Higher Educational Institutions (HIEs) to keep the offline exams in abeyance during the month of May in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

In a letter addressed to all the University Vice Chancellors and Principals of the Degree Colleges, Secretary UGC, Prof Rajnish Jain has said in view of the prevailing second wave of COVID-19, ensuring safety and health of everyone was important.

While institutions across the country “have already been taking best possible measures” to contain the disease spread, the UGC said that keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, the higher educational institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021.

The Secretary UGC said in the letter that the move will avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much needed relief to the students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or the other.

However, for conduct of online examinations, HEls may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories and the guidelines issued by the Central and the state government, Ministry of Education or UGC from time to time to prevent spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders, the letter reads.

The Secretary UGC further said that the situation may be relooked by the HEls next month for taking appropriate decisions in this regard.