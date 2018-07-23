  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

Cows safe, but India most unsafe for women: Thackeray

Thackeray said that for over 25 years, the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party were allies because of the shared ideology of Hindutva, status of Hindus, national interest and the country''s security among others.

Indo-Asian News Service
Mumbai, Publish Date: Jul 23 2018 3:21PM | Updated Date: Jul 23 2018 3:21PM
Cows safe, but India most unsafe for women: ThackerayFile Photo

In the name of protecting the cow, India has now become the most unsafe country in the world for women and everyone should be ashamed of this, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

"Yes, of course, we must protect our Cow Mother, but what about 'my mother'? This is no Hindutva," he said, in a marathon interview ahead of his 58th birthday on July 27, given to party mouthpieces 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', the first instalment of which was published on Monday.

Thackeray said that for over 25 years, the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party were allies because of the shared ideology of Hindutva, status of Hindus, national interest and the country's security among others.

"But what is Hindutva, my father, the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was often asked. His reply: Nationalism is our Hindutva. We don't want Hindus who just go to ring bells in temples sporting a 'choti' and a 'janoi thread'. Balasaheb's idea of Hindutva has to be propagated and implemented vigorously now," Thackeray urged.

On last week's no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha against the BJP government in which the Sena kept out, he said the trust motion was the outcome of the "betrayal of the people" by the ruling party.

"Normally, the opposition brings up a no-confidence motion, but here it was the Telugu Desam - the first instance in India that a former ruling ally lost confidence in the government," Thackeray said.

Justifying the Sena stance, he made it clear that "nobody can shoot the gun from our shoulders" and the "Sena will not fire from someone else's shoulders either".

"Where were all these parties when we raked up issues concerning 'peoples confidence' in the government? And anyway, if we wanted to vote for the government, why should we oppose it since past over four years? I have a gun in my hand, and when the target is in sight, will fire it," he said, serving a political warning to the BJP.

He reiterated that "the Sena always spoke up for the peoples' interest, the poor, the farmers, the needy" and hence it remained severely and openly critical of the National Democratic Alliance at the centre and in Maharashtra where it is a partner.

The Sena leader said that his Ministers "kept a check on the government," raised issues which were in public interest and virtually played the role of the opposition.

"We were the first to protest against demonetization which hit the poor people badly, GST, land acquisition bill, fuel prices and other matters. And, most importantly, we spoke at a time when it was even considered 'treason' to oppose the government," Thackeray said.

Hitting out indirectly at BJP President Amit Shah's 'Chanakya-niti', Thackeray asked whether its modern day practitioners were "doing it in the national interest or the party's interest".

In the nearly 8,000-word first part of the interview, Thackeray also criticized the BJP on delays in building the Thackeray memorial, reduction in the height of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial coming up in the Arabian Sea and long-pending writing off of farm debts.

Latest News

  1. Family of Barzulla militant protests again to demand his mortal remains
  2. Family of Barzulla militant protests again to demand his mortal remains
  1. Anganwadi workers, helpers in Jammu and Kashmir suspend their six-month-long stir
  2. Anganwadi workers, helpers in Jammu and Kashmir suspend their six-month-long stir
  1. Cows safe, but India most unsafe for women: Thackeray
  2. Cows safe, but India most unsafe for women: Thackeray
  1. Forces lay siege to Lone Mohalla of Khudwani in Kulgam
  2. Forces lay siege to Lone Mohalla of Khudwani in Kulgam
  1. Alwar lynching: Police allegedly stopped for tea before taking victim to health centre
  2. Alwar lynching: Police allegedly stopped for tea before taking victim to health centre
  1. Woman dead, nine injured after tractor plunges into Pulwama stream
  2. Woman dead, nine injured after tractor plunges into Pulwama stream
  1. Forces launch cordon-and-search operation in Rathsuna Tral
  2. Forces launch cordon-and-search operation in Rathsuna Tral
  1. There cannot be complete ban on protests at Jantar Mantar: SC
  2. There cannot be complete ban on protests at Jantar Mantar: SC
  1. Will look into privilege motion against Gandhi: LS Speaker
  2. Will look into privilege motion against Gandhi: LS Speaker
  1. Trump threatens Iran, warns of dire 'consequences'
  2. Trump threatens Iran, warns of dire 'consequences'
  1. Local newsgathering agency CNS protests against filing of FIR over Manan letter
  2. Local newsgathering agency CNS protests against filing of FIR over Manan letter
  1. This is Modi's 'brutal New India': Rahul on Alwar lynching case
  2. This is Modi's 'brutal New India': Rahul on Alwar lynching case
  1. SC agrees to hear contempt plea in Alwar lynching case
  2. SC agrees to hear contempt plea in Alwar lynching case
  1. Minor boy drowns in stream in Handwara
  2. Minor boy drowns in stream in Handwara
  1. Israel army kills Palestinian teen in Bethlehem: ministry
  2. Israel army kills Palestinian teen in Bethlehem: ministry
  1. Grenade attack in Pakistan, 25 injured
  2. Grenade attack in Pakistan, 25 injured
  1. Unidentified body recovered near LoC in Rajouri
  2. Unidentified body recovered near LoC in Rajouri
  1. Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Medical team
  2. Shift Nawaz Sharif to hospital: Medical team
  1. Mehbooba Mufti's uncle Sartaj Madni quits PDP vice-president's post
  2. Mehbooba Mufti's uncle Sartaj Madni quits PDP vice-president's post
  1. Spontaneous shutdown in south Kashmir’s Kulgam against militant killings
  2. Spontaneous shutdown in south Kashmir’s Kulgam against militant killings
  1. Toronto shooting: Two dead including shooter
  2. Toronto shooting: Two dead including shooter
  1. 14 killed in Kabul blast; Vice President survives attack
  2. 14 killed in Kabul blast; Vice President survives attack
  1. Militant arrested along with arms and ammunition in Handwara: Police
  2. Militant arrested along with arms and ammunition in Handwara: Police
  1. Train service resumes after daylong suspension in south Kashmir
  2. Train service resumes after daylong suspension in south Kashmir
  1. Multiple people shot outside Toronto restaurant
  2. Multiple people shot outside Toronto restaurant
  1. 1,208 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
  2. 1,208 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
x
This site uses cookies to deliver our services and to show you relevant news and ads. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service.That's Fine