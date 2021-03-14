India, Latest News
EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee not result of attack: Sources

They said Banerjee was not using a bullet proof or an armored vehicle despite being a star campaigner and it was a lapse on part of those responsible for her security.
Photo Courtesy: @abhishekaitc/Twitter

The Election Commission has ruled out that there was any attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee that led to her injuries, sources in the poll body said on Sunday.

After reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.

The EC will issue directions in this regard, the sources aware of the development said.

They said Banerjee was not using a bullet proof or an armored vehicle despite being a star campaigner and it was a lapse on part of those responsible for her security.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist. There were allegations that she was pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

