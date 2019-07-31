ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JK Cricket Association money laundering case

Also Read | ED files PMLA case against Falah-e-Insaniyat

The ED on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state’s cricket association, officials said.

Also Read | ED attaches Rs 263 cr assets of Deccan Chronicle group

They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | ED questions Zakir Naik's sister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.