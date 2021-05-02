India, Latest News
HASEEB IBN HAMEED
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 10:10 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 151.7 mn

UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 10:10 AM
Image for representational purpose only [File]
Image for representational purpose only [File]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 151.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.18 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 151,774,770 and 3,188,331, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,389,652 and 576,719, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,164,969 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,725,975), France (5,703,505), Turkey (4,849,408), Russia (4,759,902), the UK (4,434,157), Italy (4,035,617), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,410,821), Argentina (2,993,865), Colombia (2,877,746), Poland (2,798,617), Iran (2,516,157) and Mexico (2,344,755), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 406,437 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (216,907), India (211,853), the UK (127,782), Italy (121,033), Russia (108,675), France (104,867), Germany (83,111), Spain (78,216), Colombia (73,992), Iran (72,090), Poland (67,924), Argentina (64,096), Peru (61,477) and South Africa (54,406).

