Gold declines Rs 133, silver plunges Rs 875

Gold prices fell Rs 133 to Rs 51,989 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, witnessing the first decline in three days amid a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,122 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 875 to Rs 63,860 per kilogram from Rs 64,735 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,919 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery and strong equity indices on US stimulus hopes,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

