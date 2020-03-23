Govt suspends domestic passenger flight operations from March 25

The Indian government on Monday asked all the domestic passenger airlines to suspend their operations by midnight tomorrow as the country tightens lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease.

“The operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease operations effective from the mid night 23.59 IST hours on 24/3/2020,” said the civil aviation ministry, according to the Press Information Bureau.

“Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights,” it added.

Last week, the government banned the operations of international flights till the end of March as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease, which has so far claimed seven lives in India and infected over 400 people.