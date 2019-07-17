India
GK Editor
Hathras (Uttar Pradesh),
UPDATED: July 17, 2019, 11:03 AM

Hanuman Chalisa recited on UP road to oppose namaaz on streets

The HYV men said that they would continue to hold recitation of "Hanuman Chalisa" every Tuesday till the Muslims stopped offering 'namaaz' on the roads.
Activists of religious group Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) have registered their opposition to offering ‘namaaz’ on the streets by reciting “Hanuman Chalisa” on the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

According to reports, a group of HYV activists sat outside a Hanuman temple in Sikandrarau area and recited the “Hanuman Chalisa” repeatedly for over an hour on Tuesday evening.

The HYV men said that they would continue to hold recitation of “Hanuman Chalisa” every Tuesday till the Muslims stopped offering ‘namaaz’ on the roads.

Ravindra Kumar Singh, a HYV activist, said that by offering ‘namaaz’ on the roads on Fridays, Muslims were causing inconvenience to the people since roads remained blocked.

“If they stop this practice, we will also stop otherwise we will make sure that ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is recited outside each Hanuman temple on Tuesdays,” he said.

The police was silent on the issue. A senior police official said, “There is no complaint and no trouble so our role does not figure in the matter.”

